Wyden, colleagues reintroduce bill to better inform ‘natural cheese’ consumers about what they’re buying

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Wednesday that he and Senate colleagues from both parties have reintroduced legislation that would help better inform consumers when they buy cheese labeled as "natural."

The CURD (Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions) Act would codify a formal definition of “natural cheese,” a term commonly used on food packaging that currently has no official definition.

“Oregonians are proud of our state’s world renown high-quality cheese,” Wyden said. “The CURD Act will ensure that cheese consumers nationwide understand how the cheese they’re buying at their local supermarket is produced—which will highlight Oregon’s delicious natural cheese products.”

Under the CURD Act, “natural cheese” would be defined as cheese that is produced from animal milk or other dairy ingredients and is produced in accordance with established cheese-making practices.

The legislation was led by Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by Senators Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Mike Crapo R-Idaho, Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Peter Welch, D-Vt.