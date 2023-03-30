500 winner Ericsson intends to stay in IndyCar title picture

In the days leading up to the IndyCar season-opening race, Chip Ganassi made clear that Marcus Ericsson was a valued member of the organization and said he wants to extend the Swedish driver’s contract beyond this year. Ericsson then went on to win the March 5 race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with a late pass of Pato O’Ward to pick up the fourth win of his IndyCar career. He heads into Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway as the points leader and determined to be a serious championship contender this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.