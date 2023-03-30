Skip to Content
No sour grapes: Rizzo gifts wine to Yankees teammates

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo gave two bottles of wine to each of his New York Yankees teammates on opening day. Rizzo purchased 26 boxes, each with two bottles of wine from the Il Cellese winery in Castellina in Chianti, Italy, near Siena. Rizzo visited there for a tasting in January with his wife Emily, his parents and her parents. He said he was following a tradition he learned from Chicago Cubs teammates Jon Lester and Jayson Heyward.

