Pablo Lopez, Twins’ bullpen blank Royals 2-0 on opening day
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pablo Lopez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning of his Twins debut, and Trevor Larnach and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano each drove in a run as Minnesota beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 to open the season. Lopez walked three and struck out eight while outpitching former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke on a breezy afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Lopez left after 5 1/3 innings, and the Twins’ bullpen did the rest. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth to earn a save. Greinke allowed both runs in an otherwise solid start to his 20th big league season for the Royals. Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel had their only hits.