Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:03 PM

Pablo Lopez, Twins’ bullpen blank Royals 2-0 on opening day

KTVZ

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pablo Lopez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning of his Twins debut, and Trevor Larnach and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano each drove in a run as Minnesota beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 to open the season. Lopez walked three and struck out eight while outpitching former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke on a breezy afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Lopez left after 5 1/3 innings, and the Twins’ bullpen did the rest. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth to earn a save. Greinke allowed both runs in an otherwise solid start to his 20th big league season for the Royals. Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel had their only hits.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content