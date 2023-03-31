Fencing event in France canceled after Russians readmitted

PARIS (AP) — A fencing World Cup in France has been called off after the international governing body voted to let Russians compete. The French Fencing Federation says it will not host the men’s Challenge Monal epee tournament near Paris in May following the International Fencing Federation’s decision this month to end the year-long exclusion of competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The decision has led to a backlash. More than 300 fencers signed a letter of protest and the organizers of another World Cup round in Germany withdrew as hosts.

