More than 75 million under severe storm threat with possible tornadoes, hail and strong winds on the way

Severe storms are expected to sweep across some central and southern states beginning Friday afternoon, bringing the threat of several strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds to more than 75 million people.

The Lower and Mid-Mississippi Valleys are under a moderate, Level 4 of 5, risk for severe storms Friday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The threats cover western Tennessee, northeastern Arkansas, southern Missouri, northwestern Mississippi and far southwestern Kentucky.

In the Midwest, northwestern Illinois, northeastern Missouri and southeastern Iowa are also under the moderate risk.

“Residents are advised to remain weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts,” the Weather Prediction Center said. “Along with the severe weather threat, storms may also contain intense rainfall rates that could last long enough to produce isolated-to-scattered areas of flash flooding.”

Cities in the storm’s path include Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in Iowa, Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Generally, the main threats in the moderate risk area are long-track strong tornadoes, large hail and intense wind gusts potentially exceeding 74 mph.

The intense storms are expected to begin Friday afternoon and last through the overnight hours. Notably, tornadoes or severe storms occurring at night have the greatest potential to be dangerous because people are less likely to be notified in time if they’re asleep.

Last week, an overnight tornado leveled nearly the entire community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where estimated maximum winds of 170 mph roared through. In total, at least 26 people were killed and dozens injured as the powerful storm system moved through the Southeast.

Meanwhile on Friday, a slightly weaker enhanced risk for severe storms, Level 3 of 5, is in place parts of the Mississippi River Valley, including Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis and Madison, Wisconsin. The main threats are isolated long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

A Level 2 of 5 slight risk of severe storms extends into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and includes Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky.

There is also a marginal risk of severe storms, Level 1 of 5, that extends from northeastern Texas to southern Minnesota and east to Michigan and West Virginia.

Cities under that alert are Dallas, Detroit, Columbus, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri. The main threats are isolated tornadoes, high winds and isolated large hail.

