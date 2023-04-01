Acuña, Olson back-to-back; Strider Ks 9, Braves top Nats 7-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta’s four homers, and Spencer Strider struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, leading the Braves to a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Olson began Saturday’s game with back-to-back solo shots, and Marcell Ozuna added one later for Atlanta — all off Josiah Gray, who allowed the most homers in the majors last season. Olson’s second drive of the day came in the seventh inning off Thaddeus Ward, a reliever making his major league debut. Washington managed just three hits off Strider. Keibert Ruiz homered for the Nationals in the ninth off a reliever.

