Benzema nets 7-minute hat trick, Madrid beats Valladolid 6-0

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema has scored a hat trick in a seven-minute span as second-place Real Madrid crushed Valladolid 6-0 in the Spanish league. Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez also scored for second-place Madrid which now trails leader Barcelona by 12 points after the Catalan club won at last-place Elche on Saturday. Madrid increased its gap to third-place Atletico Madrid to eight points. Atletico hosts fifth-place Real Betis later Sunday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti used Benzema and several other regular starters despite Madrid’s upcoming match against Barcelona in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday. Madrid lost the first leg 1-0.

