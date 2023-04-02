Leicester fires Rodgers with team battling relegation in EPL

Relegation-threatened Leicester has fired manager Brendan Rodgers in a late-season bid to preserve its Premier League status. Rodgers has been in charge for four years. He leaves with the team having dropped to third-to-last place with 10 matches remaining and lost five of its last six league games. Leicester secured back-to-back Europa League qualifications under Rodgers and won its first FA Cup title in 2021 before finishing out of the European spots in eighth place in 2021-22. The decision to remove Rodgers was taken a day after a 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and two days before a home match against Aston Villa.

