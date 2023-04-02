Cologne draws with Gladbach after transfer ban

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga in the first game for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban. Dropping points further dents 10th-place Gladbach’s already-slim hopes of qualifying for European competition. A point helps 13th-place Cologne edge away from the risk of relegation in the 18-team league. Both teams are on poor form. Cologne is without a win in six Bundesliga games and has scored just once in that time, while Gladbach has not won any of its five games since stunning champion Bayern Munich 3-2 on Feb. 18.

