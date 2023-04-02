Giants place catcher Joey Bart on 10-day IL with back strain

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain in the middle of his back. The move was made retroactive to March 31, and the team recalled right-handed reliever Sean Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento before its series finale against the New York Yankees. Bart was scratched from the lineup Saturday with back tightness, and manager Gabe Kapler said a scan showed a “very small” mid-back strain. Versatile rookie Blake Sabol was behind the plate Sunday at Yankee Stadium. The 25-year-old Sabol made his major league debut on opening day and started the first two games of the season in left field.

