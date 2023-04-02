MacKenzie Gore quiets Braves, wins Nationals debut 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — MacKenzie Gore made his regular-season debut for the Nationals and limited the Braves to one run across 5 1/3 innings in Washington’s 4-1 win over Atlanta. Gore is a 24-year-old left-hander who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft and was a key part of the Juan Soto trade. He didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth. He gave up three in all, while walking four batters and striking out six. Braves starter Jared Shuster made his major league debut and allowed four runs in the first inning.

