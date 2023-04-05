In U-turn, UEFA head backs Morocco joining Europe’s WCup bid

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was once an opponent of bidding for the 2030 World Cup with another continent. Ceferin gave his clearest public support yet Wednesday to Morocco joining the European candidacy led by Spain and Portugal. Ceferin says after the UEFA Congress in Lisbon “I think it’s a good idea. It makes sense to join with Morocco.” The long-planned Spain-Portugal bid brought Ukraine on board last October. It was joined last month by Morocco which has new status in soccer since eliminating Spain and Portugal at the 2022 World Cup. FIFA voters will pick the 2030 host next year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.