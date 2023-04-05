Kreider, Motte lead Rangers to 6-3 win over Lightning
By VIN A. CHERWOO
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3. Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin also scored, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox each had two to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in seven games and improve to 11-2-2 in their last 15 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to win for the ninth time in his last 11 starts. Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a three-game win streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves.