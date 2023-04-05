LSU’s national championship women’s team honored with parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU women’s basketball team paraded across campus and into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for ceremonies to honor their first NCAA national championship. They won the title Sunday with a 102-85 victory over Iowa in Dallas. Thousands lined the roadside during the parade and thousands more filled the arena to hear from coach Kim Mulkey and selected players including guard Alexis Morris. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards complimented the Tigers for having faith in themselves and praised Mulkey’s contributions to women’s sports. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome presented Mulkey with a key to the city.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.