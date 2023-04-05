Powell and Leonard lead Clippers over Lakers, 125-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Norman Powell scored 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 25 and the Los Angeles Clippers improved their playoff seeding chances with a 125-118 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38. James led the Lakers with 33 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six turnovers. Anthony Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

