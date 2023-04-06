Blues spoil Tarasenko’s return with 3-2 OT win over Rangers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored 1:16 into overtime to help the St. Louis Blues beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Kapanen took a pass from Brayden Schenn to score his 15th goal of the season for St. Louis, which has won two in a row. Tyler Pitlick and Alexey Toropchenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves. Vincent Trocheck tied it at 2 for the Rangers with 2:03 remaining in regulation on a power play and Jaroslav Halak pulled for an extra attacker. Vladimir Tarasenko scored and added an assist in his first game in St. Louis since being traded to New York on Feb. 9.

