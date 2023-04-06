Brewers’ new-look lineup delivers plenty of fireworks early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers had confidence in their rookie class well before the start of the season. Those newcomers wasted no time rewarding that faith. The Brewers have won five straight games while fielding a lineup that often features three rookies in outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer and second baseman Brice Turang. The trio is batting a combined .321 with five homers, 13 runs and 13 RBIs through the first six games of the season. The Brewers also are getting big contributions early from veteran newcomers Brian Anderson and Jesse Winker.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.