Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder rebuild after stars exodus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing his best to fasttrack the re-building schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder after the NBA franchise lost Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Chris Paul to trades in the past seven years. He was a first-time All-Star this season and is averaging more than 31 points. No one would say Oklahoma City is a title contender but the Thunder are competing for a spot in the play-in tournament after missing the playoffs the past two years. Gilgeous-Alexander has put together one of the greatest scoring seasons in Thunder history. Only Durant and Westbrook have averaged more.

