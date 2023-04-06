Islanders score 4 times in 2nd period to down Lightning 6-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pelech, Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock all scored second-period goals, Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves and the New York Islanders kept pace in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders who are in a battle with Florida and Pittsburgh for the two wild-card spots. All three teams won Thursday night. The Panthers and Islanders are tied with 89 points, with the Penguins just one point behind. Each has three games remaining. Kucherov ruined Sorokin’s shutout bid at 16:47 of the second with his 30th goal.

