Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager until end of season

Frank Lampard is returning to Chelsea as interim manager until the end of the season while the club searches for a fulltime replacement for Graham Potter. It is Lampard’s first role since being fired by Everton in January. The 44-year-old Lampard played for Chelsea from 2001-14 and is the team’s all-time leading scorer. He managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021 before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel. It’s a short-term fix by Chelsea’s American owners. They fired Tuchel in September and Potter on Sunday and are in the process of interviewing candidates for the permanent job. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are options.

