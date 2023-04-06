NBA denies Dallas protest over uncontested Warriors basket

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has denied a protest by the Dallas Mavericks over a confusing sequence that led to an uncontested basket for Golden State in a two-point win by the Warriors. The league says the Mavericks weren’t deprived of an opportunity to win because the sequence happened with almost 14 minutes remaining and Dallas led after the basket. The Mavs thought they had possession coming out of a timeout late in the third quarter. They were on their offensive end for Kevin Looney’s uncontested dunk for a 90-87 Golden State lead in the Warriors’ 127-125 victory last month.

