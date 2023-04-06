Thunder beat Jazz 114-98, strengthen play-in hopes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder strengthened their hopes of reaching the play-in tournament with a 114-98 victory over the short-handed Utah Jazz. Josh Giddey had 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They are 10th in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas with one game remaining. Kris Dunn had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz, who were eliminated from postseason contention.

