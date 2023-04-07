76ers rest all 5 starters, still beat Hawks 136-131 in OT
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Georges Niang scored 24 points, including a decisive 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining in overtime, as the Philadelphia 76ers rested all their starters and still beat the Atlanta Hawks 136-131. Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points with 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who were already locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. With nothing at stake, 76ers coach Doc Rivers rested all his starters. Despite the loss, the Hawks clinched the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with Toronto’s loss to Boston.