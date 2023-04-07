Masters Live Updates | 2nd round begins, rainy weather looms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The second round of the Masters is underway, with tee times shifted up a half-hour because of an approaching storm front. The potential for heavy rainfall and much colder temperatures is a big topic of discussion at Augusta National. The opening round was played on a balmy spring day with temperatures climbing to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. It should be another warm day for the second round, but temperatures will plummet as the rain moves in. The high Saturday is only expected to reach 52 degrees. Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at 7-under 65.

