Warriors beat resting Kings 119-97 to close in on playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 29 points, Stephen Curry added 25 and the Golden State Warriors closed in on a playoff berth by beating the short-handed Sacramento Kings 119-97. The defending-champion Warriors missed a chance to clinch the postseason when New Orleans won earlier in the night but can still get in as one of the top six seeds in the Western Conference by winning at Portland in the season finale on Sunday. The Kings are locked in as the third seed in the West and rested their top three scorers to get ready for the playoffs.

