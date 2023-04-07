World steeplechase champion Jeruto suspended in doping case

MONACO (AP) — The Athletics Integrity Unit says steeplechase runner Norah Jeruto has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules. Jeruto was born in Kenya and switched allegiance to Kazakhstan before she won world championship gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase last year. A notice on the AIU website indicates Jeruto is suspected of the use of a prohibited substance or method and that the case involves her athlete biological passport. That is a mechanism for tracking competitors’ blood values over a long period to flag up signs of possible doping.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.