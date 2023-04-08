Agbaji scores 28, rallies Jazz past Nuggets 118-114

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Luka Samanic finished with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds for Utah. Kris Dunn chipped in 19 points, a season-high 14 assists, and eight rebounds. Simone Fontecchio added 15 points. The Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 21 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray added 20 points and five assists. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter, Jr. chipped in 15 points apiece. Nikola Jokic tallied 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

