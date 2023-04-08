Devers homers twice to power Red Sox past Tigers 14-5

DETROIT (AP) — Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, and drove in five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Detroit Tigers 14-5. Devers’ grand slam capped a six-run, second inning. Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and scored three runs for Boston, which has scored nine or more runs in half its eight games. Devers and Duvall also homered in Thursday’s series opener. Raimel Tapia had a pinch two-run homer. Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder also drove in two runs each. Tanner Houck gave up two runs and three hits in five innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.