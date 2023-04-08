Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira in UFC title rematch
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Israel Adesanya won his middleweight championship rematch against Alex Pereira with a knockout at 4:21 in the second round of UFC 287 in Miami. Pereira (7-2) landed a knee that pushed Adesanya (24-2) into the cage in the second round. Adesanya came off the cage with two right hands and a right hammer fist, followed by ground and pound to end the fight. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya in November for the middleweight title.