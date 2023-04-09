Haiti gang ambushes, kills 3 policemen as violence soars

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a gang near Haiti’s capital has ambushed and killed three police officers in the latest attack against an under-resourced and underfunded police department that has reported nearly two dozen officers slain so far this year. The killings occurred Sunday in Thomassin. It is a largely upper-class neighborhood just south of the capital of Port-au-Prince that is controlled by a gang called “Ti Makak,” or “Little Macaques.” The National Union of Haitian Police Officers said the details of the killings were provided by an officer that survived the attack. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned the killings.

