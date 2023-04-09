Haslem scores 24 in farewell, Heat top Magic 123-110
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem scored 24 points in his final regular-season game, Duncan Robinson added 20 and the Miami Heat tuned up for the play-in tournament by topping the Orlando Magic 123-110 on Sunday. It was Haslem’s highest-scoring game since he had 28 points on Nov. 14, 2009. He checked out for the final time with 58.9 seconds left, getting the last of many ovations that rained down throughout the afternoon. He was 9 for 17 from the floor, 3 for 7 from 3-point range. Kevon Harris scored 22 for Orlando, while Caleb Houstan added 21 and Chuma Okeke scored 14.