Referees body to review clash between official and Robertson

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The body in charge of professional referees has said it will review a clash between Andy Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during Liverpool’s game against Arsenal. Video replays appeared to show Hatzidakis raise his arm when colliding with the Liverpool defender around the end of the first half of the Premier League game at Anfield. In a statement the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed it would look into the matter.

