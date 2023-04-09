Wolfsburg’s European hopes hit in loss to Gladbach

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg’s chances of qualifying for European competition next season have taken a blow in a 2-0 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Nathan Ngoumou gave Gladbach the lead with his first Bundesliga goal after signing in August. Marcus Thuram was left unmarked to head in the second. Wolfsburg had the ball in the net in the 10th minute but video review showed Omar Marmoush had been offside before he scored on a counter. Wolfsburg could have risen to seventh with a win but stays ninth. Gladbach is one place behind.

