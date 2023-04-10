Season of NBA moments: LeBron, Lillard, Mitchell and more

The NBA regular season had no shortage of moments that stood out. LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each had 71-point games. Luka Doncic had a historic 60-point triple-double. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving got traded by Brooklyn. Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, San Antonio set a single-game record for attendance by bringing more than 68,000 fans into the Alamodome for a game against Golden State, and toward the end the league and its players tentatively agreed on a new labor deal.

