Shields to fight Gabriels in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields will fight Hanna Gabriels for the women’s world middleweight championship on June 3, bringing boxing to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since it opened in 2017. DAZN will carry the match live and made the announcement. Shields headlines the card that will include up-and-coming fighters from the Motor City. Sheidls hails from Michigan and Gabriels is from Costa Rica. Gabriels became the only opponent to knock Shields down before losing to her in 2018 at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. Gabriels is 21-2-1 as a professional and Shields is 13-0.

