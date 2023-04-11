Kitten Shower set for Saturday at Humane Society of Central Oregon

Wish list for shelter's needs online

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – With warmer weather just around the corner, Kitten season will soon be in full swing. In order to prepare for the nearly 300 newborn and orphaned kittens that will be coming through our doors this year, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is hosting a Kitten Shower!

Attend the Kitten Shower on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm and join us for a family-friendly, free afternoon of refreshments, activities and education. It’s a great opportunity for anyone interested in fostering kittens to learn more about HSCO’s Foster Program.

Admission is free, but “kitten” shower gifts are welcome. HSCO’s full Wish List can be found at http://tiny.cc/HSCOFosterWishList.

The most needed items are: Non-clumping Litter, Royal Canin Mom & Baby Cat Food (Wet & Dry), Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Kitten Milk Replacer, Miracle Nipples (mini + original sizes), Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, and Snuggle Safe Disc Warmers.

Caring for young kittens takes a lot of resources and supplies, to ensure our tiniest residents receive the care they need to be ready for their forever homes. Please stop by our Kitten Shower to see how you can help this Kitten Season.

Cannot attend? Have kitten supplies shipped to Humane Society of Central OR, 61170 SE 27th St, Bend OR 97702.

For more information, visit www.hsco.org/whats-happening/kitten-shower.