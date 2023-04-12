New streaming app to ‘Max’ programming from HBO, Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a streaming service combining iconic HBO programming such as “The Sopranos” with a mix of unscripted TV series. It’s a push to reap more subscribers from what so far has been a muddled media merger. The $16-per-month service, called Max, will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max in what is being promised as a seamless transition. The existing Discovery Plus app featuring reality and unscripted series such as “Fixer Upper” from a collection of TV networks will still be offered.

