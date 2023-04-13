Qualifier Struff beats Ruud, reaches Monte Carlo quarters

MONACO (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff has reached the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over fourth-seeded Casper Ruud. The win marked another step in Struff’s comeback from a foot injury that sidelined him for more than two months. Sixth-seeded Holger Rune advanced to the quarterfinals without playing when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to an injury. Seventh-seeded Jannick Sinner came from behind and saved a match point to get past No. 10 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic later takes on Lorenzo Musetti while third-seeded Daniil Medvedev plays 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev.

