Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team. The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games following a domestic violence incident. But Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 season and the NBA said that was enough to say 20 of the 30 games have been served. Bridges did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed.

