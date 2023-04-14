Rogers shuts down Diamondbacks in Marlins’ 5-1 victory

MIAMI (AP) — Trevor Rogers allowed one run and five hits in six-plus innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz had three hits each for the Marlins, who won their third straight. Rogers hadn’t completed five innings in his first two starts of the season. He struck out seven and walked one. Cooper’s RBI single capped a five-run fourth against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner was lifted after five innings. He allowed five runs, five hits, walked one and struck out one.

