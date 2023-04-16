Russian hockey competition linked to war in Ukraine ending

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — The president of the International Ice Hockey Federation says Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in its tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues. IIHF President Luc Tardif says he would welcome back both nations only because it would mean the war is over. He made his comments during a news conference held on the final day of the women’s world championships being held in the Toronto suburbs. Russia and Belarus already are barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024. Tardif says a decision on the two countries’ eligibility in 2025 will be made in March.

