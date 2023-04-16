Semien’s grand slam caps 6-run 7th, Rangers beat Astros 9-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a grand slam to cap a six-run seventh inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Astros 9-1 on Sunday night for their first series win at Houston in nearly five years. The Rangers last won a series in Houston in July 2018 when Texas swept the Astros. Since that series, Texas had lost 10 straight series in Houston. Nathaniel Lowe doubled to lead off the seventh, tying his career high with an 11-game hitting streak. After an error by shortstop Jeremy Peña allowed Adolis García to reach, Josh Jung singled and Jonah Heim drew a bases-loaded walk. Robbie Grossman followed with an RBI single to chase Astros starter Framber Valdez. Héctor Neris retired the next two batters before Semien’s grand slam to left field.

