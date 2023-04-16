Struggling Hertha brings Dárdai back for 3rd stint as coach
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is bringing Pál Dárdai back for a third stint as coach after firing Sandro Schwarz in a bid to escape relegation. The Bundesliga club says the 47-year-old Dárdai will take over for the rest of season. He has six games to save Hertha from demotion. The team dropped to last in the Bundesliga with a 5-2 loss at fellow struggler Schalke on Friday. Schalke was previously bottom. It stretched Hertha’s run without a victory to six games. The next six results will need to be better if Hertha is to avoid another drop to the second division following its last demotion in 2012.