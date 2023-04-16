Struggling Hertha brings Dárdai back for 3rd stint as coach

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is bringing Pál Dárdai back for a third stint as coach after firing Sandro Schwarz in a bid to escape relegation. The Bundesliga club says the 47-year-old Dárdai will take over for the rest of season. He has six games to save Hertha from demotion. The team dropped to last in the Bundesliga with a 5-2 loss at fellow struggler Schalke on Friday. Schalke was previously bottom. It stretched Hertha’s run without a victory to six games. The next six results will need to be better if Hertha is to avoid another drop to the second division following its last demotion in 2012.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.