Trevor Bauer, shunned by MLB, makes Japanese baseball debut

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday with the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball. He was unable to find work in MLB this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season.

