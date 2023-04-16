Yanks’ Stanton goes on 10-day IL with left hamstring strain

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. Stanton was headed for an MRI to determine the severity of injury. He pulled up lame in Saturday’s game after he hit a two-run double off the left field wall in the seventh inning and called for a pinch runner. Stanton is batting .269 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 13 games this year, while splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter. Infield prospect Oswald Peraza was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton’s spot.

