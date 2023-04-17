Skip to Content
Athletics sinking to new depths amid terrible start

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

The Oakland Athletics have the worst record in the major leagues at 3-13. Their run differential of minus-63 is the worst in the sport, and the fourth-worst of the modern era in a team’s first 16 games. Oakland has been held to one run or fewer five times. The A’s have allowed 11 runs or more six times. In three of their games, they did both. The low point may have been when the Athletics walked 17 batters in a 17-6 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night. Even with the new pitch timer, that game went 3 hours, 29 minutes.

Associated Press

