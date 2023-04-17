Former leader of biathlon indicted on corruption charges

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The former president of the International Biathlon Union has been indicated in his home country of Norway after accusations he took bribes. Anders Besseberg was president of the sport’s governing body for more than 20 years before stepping down in 2018. He denies wrongdoing. The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime says he has been indicted on charges of aggravated corruption relating to alleged acts dating from 2009-18.

