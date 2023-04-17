Former Yankees prospect Salinas gets 80-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Yankees prospect Raimfer Salinas was suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performing-enhancing substance Nandrolone. The 22-year-old outfielder was released by the Yankees’ Class A Tampa Tarpons on Thursday. He was 0 for 4 with an RBI groundout against Lakeland on April 8 in his only game this season after hitting .225 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 64 games for Tampa last year. Salinas signed with the Yankees in December 2017 for a $1.85 million bonus. Six players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

