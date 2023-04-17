Soler’s pinch hit blast leads Marlins past Giants 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesus Sánchez had two hits each for the Marlins, who have won five of six. During Soler’s at-bat, third base umpire Lance Barrett signaled Giants starter Logan Webb had balked, allowing Jean Segura to score from third. But the umpiring crew met and ruled no balk occurred. Segura returned to third and Soler sent Webb’s next pitch over the wall in center for his second career pinch-hit homer and fifth of the season. Webb’s outing ended after Soler’s blast. Webb (0-4) gave up four runs, eight hits, struck out six and hit a batter. Matt Barnes (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win.

